Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Making Washington Work for You

Making Washington Work for You

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

November 21, 2024

BIG Update

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director testified in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this week to address concerns about the Agency’s response to disasters. It was recently reported that employees were directed to skip homes that displayed Trump signs or flags.

I joined Fox Business to discuss the hearing.

BIG Idea

Our veterans served to keep America the way the Founders intended—free. In return for their service, they deserve the best support and care we can provide. I’ve heard from veterans and veterans’ groups in the past that the current system isn’t doing enough to meet their needs. To address these concerns and remedy deficiencies in the VA, I voted to pass the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act which covers a broad range of veterans’ health care and benefits policies.

To name a few, the bill would streamline the Veterans Community Care Program, including the patient scheduling system, dental treatment availability, and outreach to veterans. It also provides much-needed support for caregivers, increases assistance for nursing home alternatives and establishes a program to provide in-home care services. The bill also provides resources and support to Native American veterans and homeless veterans.

The Elizabeth Dole Act is a huge win for veterans to provide overdue updates to make sure our veterans don’t get the short end of the stick during and after their service.

BIG News

Earlier this year, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced it would be restructuring post offices across the country, including two in South Dakota. Following opposition to these changes from Congress and citizens, the USPS put the plan on pause to reevaluate their decision. This week, the USPS announced it will not be changing the services at the Sioux Falls post office. This is great news for those in Sioux Falls who won’t experience drastically higher processing times for local mail. I’m glad the USPS is changing its course.

