Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Protecting our Freedoms

Protecting our Freedoms

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

November 8, 2024

BIG Update



Our nation’s veterans served to protect our freedoms – like our freedom to vote, to own a firearm, and to express our religion and speech. We are all a part of the greatest country in the history of the world, which has remained that way because of those who were willing to fight for and defend freedom. Our military is the best in the world because of the strength of our servicemen and women. This Veterans Day, be sure to thank a current or former servicemember for their sacrifice to keep America great.

Our servicemembers and their families deserve the best support we can provide. If you or a family member need help receiving veterans benefits or navigating the Department of Veterans Affairs, don’t hesitate to reach out to my office by visiting dustyjohnson.house.gov/services/help-federal-agency or call 605-275-2868 to see if we’re able to help.

Johnson meeting veterans on the Midwest Honor Flight

BIG Idea

I recently joined the South Dakota Biotech Association for their annual summit that focused on how our state impacts the world. Through agriculture research, exports, healthcare partnerships, and more, South Dakota provides valuable outputs that grow the national and global economy. During the summit, we talked about immigration, outpacing China’s economy, and investing in cyber and research development in America.

BIG News

President Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States. I look forward to partnering with Trump and Congress to secure the border, grow our economy, protect our freedoms, and improve the lives of South Dakotans. It’s time to leave behind the burdensome policies of the Biden Administration. Let’s get America back on track.

President Trump and Johnson