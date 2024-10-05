Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Step it up

Step it Up

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

October 4, 2024

BIG Update

I hosted my third Level Up Youth Conference this week. More than 250 Aberdeen area high school students joined for conversations on civility in politics, teamwork games and challenges, a keynote from Mitch Reed on sharing kindness, and more.

When I was a teenager, attending events liked these helped stoke my passion for public service. I enjoy seeing high school students being civically engaged and working to better their community. It was another successful conference, and I look forward to the next.

Johnson and students at the Level Up Youth Conference

BIG Idea

Central High School’s ATEC Academy equips students with career and technical skills. I enjoyed seeing what the students are working on and congratulating Mr. Konda for being named the 2024 National Speech and Debate Coach of the Year. He led their team to the 8th consecutive state championship and placed 8th nationally last fall. I also congratulated Mya Heintzman for being selected as one of 20 students for the Youth Collaboratory, a program that focuses on being civic-minded and helping communities.

Johnson with Central High School students in the ATEC program

BIG News

I shared an update about a potential port strike last week, and on Tuesday, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) officially went on strike. This strike effectively closed 36 ports on the east and gulf coasts from Maine to Texas. About 45,000 workers walked off the job, demanding higher pay and no use of automation. Thankfully, the strike lasted three days and the dockworkers and employers came to a tentative agreement on Thursday.

A strike of this magnitude could’ve crippled the economy and caused prices to skyrocket. Consumers and businesses large and small rely on these ports for their products and goods. Suddenly not being able to receive parts could force a business to stop production or receive those parts through more expensive means, forcing them to raise prices. Further, American farmers utilize these ports for nearly half of containerized ag exports.

These ports help ensure our food security and national security. We must ensure they remain open and operational to have a functioning supply chain.

