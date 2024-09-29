Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Strikes, Shortages, and Salutes

Strikes, Shortages, and Salutes

Port workers at East and Gulf Coast ports are threatening to strike on October 1 if they can’t reach an agreement with their employers. A port strike would be devastating to the economy, costing $5 billion each day. Not only is there a financial impact, but a strike would create a weeks or months-long backlog of shipments. These ports handle nearly half of our agricultural exports to international markets, especially during harvest time. More than half of imported apparel and shoes come through these ports, and a strike could significantly delay gifts for Christmas, which is quickly approaching. I hope both sides can reach an agreement before Tuesday to prevent another supply chain crunch.

I joined Fox Business to talk about the repercussions of a port strike. You can watch my interview here or by clicking the image below.

BIG Idea

This week, I met with the Associated General Contractors to discuss Biden’s harmful Project Labor Agreement rule, which is hamstringing our contractors’ ability to bid on projects and could cause delays for the work at Ellsworth Air Force Base. I recently hosted a roundtable in Rapid City to talk to more contractors about the impact this rule will have on their business. I’ve been working to stop this burdensome rule to keep our construction projects on time and on budget.

BIG News

During my most recent Vietnam Veteran Pinning Ceremony in Sioux Falls, I recognized and pinned my 1,100th Vietnam-era veteran. When veterans returned home from the war, many weren’t received with gratitude for his or her service. I’ve partnered with the Vietnam War Commemoration project to give Vietnam-era veterans a long-awaited, proper welcome home. During each ceremony, I hear stories of the veterans’ life and service, shake their hand, and give them a pin that says, “A grateful nation thanks and honors you.”

I’ve hosted pinning ceremonies big and small across the state and was recently notified by the Department of Defense that I am a “Top Performer” for being in the top 15% of participating organizations for the number of veterans we have honored.

If you or someone you know served in the Armed Forces during the Vietnam War era, you can nominate them on my website at https://dustyjohnson.house.gov/services/vietnam-veteran-commemoration or by calling 605-275-2868. The program ends soon so don’t wait to nominate!