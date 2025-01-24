Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: The Sanctity of Life

The Sanctity of Life

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

January 24, 2025

BIG Update

Every year, thousands of babies are born alive after a failed attempted abortion, however, they don’t all receive care they need to survive. It’s truly tragic. This week, I voted to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to require health care practitioners who are present preserve the life and health of the child born. Every child deserves a chance at life.

I recently earned an A+ rating by Susan B. Anthony’s Pro-Life Scorecard for my votes and actions last Congress.

BIG Idea

For nearly 150 years, the Supreme Court has consisted of nine justices, but in recent years, the left has pushed for packing the court to add liberal justices under a Democrat president. I reintroduced my bill, “Keep the Nine,” which would amend the Constitution to state that only nine justices are to serve on the Supreme Court.

I’ve introduced this bill every Congress, and I hope that with a GOP trifecta we can get it done to protect the Supreme Court from being used as a tool in political fights. The Supreme Court is an essential part of America’s checks and balances. It must not be abused.

BIG News

My bill, the Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act passed the House. This is a big deal. More than 10,000 bills are introduced each Congress, and only a few hundred receive a vote on the House floor. This is an incredible accomplishment. My bill passed with unanimous support.

I’m grateful for the help of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe to craft this legislation. The bill would preserve a section of the land where hundreds of Lakota Indians were massacred by the U.S. Army. America isn’t perfect, and I’ll admit we’ve made some mistakes. The Wounded Knee bill seeks to right one of those wrongs by protecting the sanctity of this land to remember the lives lost.

I’m hopeful the Senate will consider this legislation soon.

