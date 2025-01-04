Congressman Dusty Johnson‘s weekly column: What I’m looking forward to this year



What I’m looking forward to this year

By Congressman Dusty Johnson

Over the past four years, Americans have been burdened by the results of the Biden Administration’s policies, like an open border, high inflation, mandates that are increasingly difficult to meet for energy production, vehicle emissions, health care, firearms, and more.

When I travel around South Dakota, the one comment I hear from most people is they are struggling to make ends meet due to high prices. Since President Biden took office, I have voted against more than $13 trillion in progressive spending. Unfortunately, those spending plans passed with Democrat support and handed the bill to American families who are now paying more than $13,000 per year to buy the same goods, compared to four years ago. The President and Congress cannot spend beyond our means.

I’m optimistic for change. In a few short weeks, Congress and the Trump Administration will put conservative policies back in place. We’ll secure the border, restore fiscal sanity, extend Trump’s tax cuts, get tough on China, and make government more efficient.

Here are a few things I’m looking forward to in 2025:

Border security: More than ten million illegal immigrants have entered our country since January 2021. It’s time to finish the border wall, increase Border Patrol, and reimplement Trump-era policies like Remain in Mexico to prevent more individuals from entering illegally.

Fiscal sanity: Congress and the White House must work together to cut unnecessary federal spending. I’ve worked with Members of Congress to pass a spending package that cut spending for the first time in over a decade. While it didn’t bring the budget to where it needs to be, there is power in incrementalism, and I look forward to making more aggressive cuts to government spending.

China: It’s clear the Chinese Communist Party is not backing down from targeting America. Just this week, Chinese government hackers breached the U.S. Treasury Department looking for information on which Chinese companies may be designated for sanctions. China’s aggression cannot continue to go unchecked. We can’t allow them to continue to bully America. As a member of the Select Committee on China, I’m in a unique position to work with President Trump to protect America from our adversary.

Making government more efficient: The Biden Administration’s bloated approach to bureaucracy—from spending to government programs to regulations—is coming to an end. I’m excited for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and my role as part of the DOGE Caucus in the House to cut spending, reform welfare, cut regulations, and streamline government programs.

I’m expectant for a conservative House, Senate, and White House, that are aligned on policies to improve our economy, boost domestic production, lower prices for families, and make America a safer place.