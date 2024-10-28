Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Growing and Improving

Growing and Improving

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

October 25, 2024

BIG News

It’s pheasant season in South Dakota! I’ve been able to break out the orange vest (my favorite color) and enjoy the crisp fall air and golden prairie. It’s one of my favorite traditions each year, spending time with family and friends in the hopes of a successful hunt.

We’re blessed to have the world’s best pheasant hunting in South Dakota. In 2023 alone, we harvested 1.2 million birds – more than every surrounding state combined. I’m hopeful for another bountiful harvest this season and for visitors and South Dakotans to enjoy the incredible landscape of our state.

BIG Idea

Xiomara came to LifeScape as a young girl only able to move her toe to control her electric wheelchair, but now, she is able to stand on her own! The incredible work of both patients and providers at LifeScape has transformed and is transforming lives, like Xiomara.

LifeScape provides services for more than 4,000 children and adults with disabilities and medical rehabilitation needs. Their facilities include a specialty hospital, school, residential services, and outpatient therapies. This year, they began construction of a new campus in Sioux Falls to serve even more patients, and hopefully the 500 families on their waitlist.

It was a privilege to meet those who are a part of this facility.

BIG Update

When you go to the grocery store, everything has a higher price tag – bread, milk, eggs, meat, flour, chips, and more. Over the past nearly four years, inflation has risen more than 20%, and we’re losing hope that these prices will return to what they were pre-pandemic. Families across America are struggling to scrounge together the additional $13,300 they need to buy the basics that they could buy three years ago.

Unnecessary bureaucratic red tape, reckless progressive spending, and high interest rates have slowed growth and skyrocketed prices. I’ve opposed more than $13 trillion in unnecessary spending and the Biden Administration’s regulations that make it harder for companies to invest and develop in America. We must encourage new and old businesses to grow and expand, improving the lives of individuals, families, and communities. America is the number one economy in the world, but we must take steps to ensure it stays that way.

