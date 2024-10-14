Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update – The Big Three: Relief and Recovery

BIG Update

FEMA does not and should not use disaster funds for illegal immigrants. There are separate funds and funding sources for both the Disaster Relief Fund and the Shelter and Services Program for migrants. While this separation exists, Congress should ensure that there is no crossover of these funds. Funding designated for Americans’ disaster relief should not be used to mitigate a crisis that could be prevented by stricter border policies.

Natural disasters like hurricanes Helene and Milton are plaguing American communities. Families facing unspeakable devastation should not have to wonder if FEMA will run out of resources for recovery because it was instead used to support illegal immigrant programs.

BIG Idea

Call to Freedom serves victims and survivors of human trafficking and sex trafficking in South Dakota. Their work focuses on bringing healing and support to these individuals who have faced terrible trauma. The organization is on track to serve more than 600 individuals this year and has helped people from 61 of South Dakota’s 66 counties.

I joined Call to Freedom’s ninth annual CommUnity breakfast to hear about the impact the organization is making. There was record attendance – 1,300 people gathered to help support their mission.

Call to Freedom CommUnity Breakfast

BIG News

Earlier this week, South Dakota identified and removed 273 non-citizens from its voter rolls. While non-citizens aren’t allowed to vote in federal elections, there has been growing concern about registered voters who aren’t American citizens influencing our federal elections. I’ve been a leader on the SAVE Act in Congress to ensure non-citizens aren’t able to register in the first place. Safeguarding our elections is imperative in making sure Americans can trust the process.

I’m supporting other initiatives to bolster election security like requiring a valid photo ID to vote. Voting is an essential pillar of our democracy—every vote counts. Congress must take steps to ensure no one is voting improperly, like casting multiple ballots, voting in the wrong location, or filling out someone else’s ballot. A fair and accurate election system is critical to ensuring the success of our democracy.