Cybersecurity Grant Program Position announced by Dakota State and Attorney General Marty Jackley
MADISON, S.D., Nov. 18, 2024 – Dakota State University and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announce the hiring of Mike Waldner as director of the newly established Municipal Cybersecurity Grant Program.
This initiative, funded through Senate Bill 187, will enhance the cybersecurity infrastructure of South Dakota’s municipalities by providing secure email solutions, technical support, risk assessments, and specialized training to strengthen defenses of local governments against cyber threats.
Municipalities nationwide are increasingly targeted by cyberattacks, and South Dakota’s communities are not immune to this trend. In 2023, the Center for Internet Security reported a 51% increase in ransomware incidents targeting state and local governments, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.
The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, under Senate Bill 187, was given oversight of this grant program, and Attorney General Jackley underscored the significance of this initiative.
“Cybersecurity is vital for the safety and security of our communities. We look forward to working with DSU and Mike Waldner to ensure that every municipality in our state has the resources it needs to defend against cyber threats. This program is an important step toward making South Dakota a model of cybersecurity for the nation,” Attorney General Jackley said.
DSU President José-Marie Griffiths highlighted the program’s importance, saying, “Dakota State University is at the forefront of cybersecurity education and research, and this grant program exemplifies our commitment to serving South Dakota. Mike’s leadership and expertise will be instrumental in safeguarding our state’s public infrastructure, and I look forward to seeing the positive difference he and the program will make.”
South Dakota District 8 Senator Casey Crabtree, who sponsored the legislation, added, “Strengthening our municipalities’ cybersecurity is crucial for the resilience of our state’s infrastructure. This program, led by the Attorney General’s Office and DSU, will provide essential resources and support to protect our communities from evolving cyber threats. It’s a significant advancement for South Dakota’s cybersecurity. Mike has a tremendous background in state government, I am confident he will lead this program well.”
Waldner has had pivotal leadership roles in many programs throughout the state, including the efforts to install the state’s first internet connection and create the state’s internet presence, the K-12 Data Center Project, FirstNet (law enforcement network), and ConnectSD broadband initiative.
He began his new position on Nov. 18, and shared his commitment to the program’s mission.
“It’s a privilege to be part of this initiative that will have a real impact on the security of South Dakota’s communities. I am honored to lead this effort and look forward to working with partners across the state to strengthen our cybersecurity posture,” Waldner said.
The Municipal Cybersecurity Grant Program is supported by an advisory council comprising experts from various sectors:
State Agencies
- Consumer Protection, Jody Gillaspie
- Secretary of State, Monae Johnson
Dakota State University
- Ashley Podhradsky, VP Research and Economic Development
- Arica Kulm, Director of Digital Forensics, Leader of Project Boundary Fence
Law Enforcement
- SD Sheriffs Association, Staci Ackerman
- Dave Ackerman, Sheriff
Counties and Municipalities
- South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Eric Erickson
- Minnehaha County, Monte Watembach
- City of Pierre/Hughes County, Craig Waldron
- City of Sioux Falls, McKenzie Hermanson
- Executive Director, South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Kris Jacobson
- Lawrence County, Greg Dias
- Brown County, Pat Wolberg
- South Dakota Municipal League, Sara Rankin
- South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems, Jeremiah Corbin
Federal Cybersecurity
- Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Jim Edman
Statewide Cybersecurity Industries
- SBS CyberSecurity, Chad Knutson
- Golden West, Eric Eisenbraun
- Servos, Pat Snow
This broad coalition will work closely with DSU to prioritize and address the cybersecurity needs of South Dakota’s communities, helping to build a safer digital landscape for all residents.
##
One thought on “Cybersecurity Grant Program Position announced by Dakota State and Attorney General Marty Jackley”
It will be interesting to see how an advisory committee of 20 people won’t be more cumbersome than they are worth, especially in the fast moving and highly technical world of cybersecurity.
If this humongous group were to work (zero chance), it would be unique and worthy of a multiple semester class in a business school. Only a bureaucrat would imagine more bodies are the answer for a complex technical mission critical challenge.
The best thing for our government cybersecurity is hiring really good people and cyber firms to work with DSU and one a year these people come to Pierre for a meal at the Cattlemen’s Club and a night at Clubhouse Inn and Suites (not two nights as some on this list have important day jobs to do).