Cybersecurity Grant Program Position announced by Dakota State and Attorney General Marty Jackley

MADISON, S.D., Nov. 18, 2024 – Dakota State University and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announce the hiring of Mike Waldner as director of the newly established Municipal Cybersecurity Grant Program.

This initiative, funded through Senate Bill 187, will enhance the cybersecurity infrastructure of South Dakota’s municipalities by providing secure email solutions, technical support, risk assessments, and specialized training to strengthen defenses of local governments against cyber threats.

Municipalities nationwide are increasingly targeted by cyberattacks, and South Dakota’s communities are not immune to this trend. In 2023, the Center for Internet Security reported a 51% increase in ransomware incidents targeting state and local governments, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, under Senate Bill 187, was given oversight of this grant program, and Attorney General Jackley underscored the significance of this initiative.

“Cybersecurity is vital for the safety and security of our communities. We look forward to working with DSU and Mike Waldner to ensure that every municipality in our state has the resources it needs to defend against cyber threats. This program is an important step toward making South Dakota a model of cybersecurity for the nation,” Attorney General Jackley said.

DSU President José-Marie Griffiths highlighted the program’s importance, saying, “Dakota State University is at the forefront of cybersecurity education and research, and this grant program exemplifies our commitment to serving South Dakota. Mike’s leadership and expertise will be instrumental in safeguarding our state’s public infrastructure, and I look forward to seeing the positive difference he and the program will make.”

South Dakota District 8 Senator Casey Crabtree, who sponsored the legislation, added, “Strengthening our municipalities’ cybersecurity is crucial for the resilience of our state’s infrastructure. This program, led by the Attorney General’s Office and DSU, will provide essential resources and support to protect our communities from evolving cyber threats. It’s a significant advancement for South Dakota’s cybersecurity. Mike has a tremendous background in state government, I am confident he will lead this program well.”

Waldner has had pivotal leadership roles in many programs throughout the state, including the efforts to install the state’s first internet connection and create the state’s internet presence, the K-12 Data Center Project, FirstNet (law enforcement network), and ConnectSD broadband initiative.

He began his new position on Nov. 18, and shared his commitment to the program’s mission.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this initiative that will have a real impact on the security of South Dakota’s communities. I am honored to lead this effort and look forward to working with partners across the state to strengthen our cybersecurity posture,” Waldner said.

The Municipal Cybersecurity Grant Program is supported by an advisory council comprising experts from various sectors:

State Agencies

Consumer Protection, Jody Gillaspie

Secretary of State, Monae Johnson

Dakota State University

Ashley Podhradsky, VP Research and Economic Development

Arica Kulm, Director of Digital Forensics, Leader of Project Boundary Fence

Law Enforcement

SD Sheriffs Association, Staci Ackerman

Dave Ackerman, Sheriff

Counties and Municipalities

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Eric Erickson

Minnehaha County, Monte Watembach

City of Pierre/Hughes County, Craig Waldron

City of Sioux Falls, McKenzie Hermanson

Executive Director, South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Kris Jacobson

Lawrence County, Greg Dias

Brown County, Pat Wolberg

South Dakota Municipal League, Sara Rankin

South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems, Jeremiah Corbin

Federal Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Jim Edman

Statewide Cybersecurity Industries

SBS CyberSecurity, Chad Knutson

Golden West, Eric Eisenbraun

Servos, Pat Snow

This broad coalition will work closely with DSU to prioritize and address the cybersecurity needs of South Dakota’s communities, helping to build a safer digital landscape for all residents.

##