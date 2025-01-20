D4 State Rep. Kent Roe’s Weekly Update for the SD Legislature – Week 1

From State Representative Kent Roe comes an update from the House of Representatives on week 1 of the legislative session:

Hello D4, It’s been a week of hard learning and little sleep here in Pierre. This is the kickoff week for the legislature. After the Governor’s State of the State address the pace picked up. We had other addresses by state departments. I’m on the transportation and taxation committees. There have been several social events. I especially appreciated the SD National Guard this morning, Friday morning. These service members are in our communities and our friends and neighbors. A tip of the hat to our fellow citizens.

Also, hats off to the rural water systems, and also the rural electric cooperatives for hosting their events. These organizations are responsible for the water we drink, and the electric service we are provided with, that is mostly taken for granted. Behind the scenes, and out of site-out of mind, these people are working continuously insuring our infrastructure and needs are taken care of. And they do all of this for us economically.

This morning our Governor is going through her confirmation hearings in the Senate. It’s amazing what a country girl from Brantford Township can accomplish. We are all proud of her accomplishments, regardless of political affiliation.

Several school groups have reached out for information for tours. It’s great news that this is happening. Our teachers are doing important work, and any teacher reading this who wants to visit the Capitol here in Pierre, please reach out. It’s incredibly important that we involve ourselves in the governance process.

Next week starts the real work. Bills will be brought to committees and possibly moved to the floor. The votes will begin and you can track what we do on sdlegislature.gov. This website has nearly everything regarding the South Dakota legislature.

I’m always accessible. Please reach out with any questions or concerns.

