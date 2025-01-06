Daily Caller: Thune says tacking crime committed by illegal aliens first order of Senate Business

The Daily Caller has an exclusive story noting that Senator John Thune is telling them that their first order of business is to stop crime triggered by the unregulated flow of illegal aliens across the border:

As the 119th Congress begins, the United States Senate will work to ensure President Trump has his team in place to secure our border, protect our homeland, and provide for our nation’s defense. pic.twitter.com/cggWiSzr9t — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) January 3, 2025

Senate Majority Leader John Thune revealed to the Daily Caller News Foundation Monday that the Senate has chosen to crack down on illegal migrant criminals as its first order of business due to an “urgent need” for action amid the Biden-Harris border crisis. “Laken Riley’s horrific murder at the hands of an illegal alien should have never happened,” Thune told the DCNF. “There is an urgent need to take action regarding the border crisis to protect the American people, which is why I chose this as the first bill [Laken Riley Act] the Senate will vote on this Congress.”

Read the entire story here.

For too long Democrats have let the border issue fester and rise to a crisis across our country. And it’s past time that the administration take it seriously.