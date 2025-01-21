Daktronics deciding that Delaware is more “Open for Business” than South Dakota

Interesting news item that just popped up. South Dakota home-grown success story Daktronics is making the business decision that Delaware has a more business friendly legal framework that South Dakota, so they are changing their state of domicile out there:

“Delaware is the legal domicile for most large, publicly traded companies, and its corporate law is well understood, clear and predictable and provides strong shareholder rights and protections,” Reece Kurtenbach, Daktronics’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said in a news release. According to Harvard Business Services Inc. “One of the main reasons why companies incorporate in Delaware is the legal and liability protection of established corporate laws. Delaware’s well-established and business-friendly legal framework is designed to provide a clear and flexible environment for businesses to operate.”

Kind of a shame that our legislature spends more time on goofiness than being the most business friendly state in the nation.