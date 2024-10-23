Dem sleeper race in the making? Democrats come in big for D3 House Candidate Erin Rudner with $46k in donations

Whoa! This one slipped under the radar. While no one was looking, District 3 House Democrat Candidate Erin Rudner came in and ran the boards with fundraising, bringing in more than her Republican opponents combined.

Erin Rudner D3 Candidate by Pat Powers on Scribd

In D3, Novstrup brought in $12k, after a $3700 loan to himself, and Schaefbauer raised $21,325 after giving herself a $10,000 loan.

But with income of over $46,000 (inc a $5k loan), it should get some notice that Rudner has some serious capital to work with in her District 3 State House race. And for her, she doesn’t have to win. Just come in second place and knocking out whomever is the low hanging fruit.

It might be a tall order, but with the interest and energy (and cash dump) coming into that contest, they could turn that into a sleeper upset.