Democrats think death penalty is too harsh, bill to repeal filed

From Wikipedia, on the death of Chester Poage:

On the evening of March 12, 2000, Page, Piper, and Hoadley met with Poage at his family home in Spearfish. The four of them were acquainted and met to play video games together. Poage’s mother and sister were in Florida on vacation at the time, meaning that the house was empty. Later on, the four of them left the house and drove in Poage’s Chevrolet Blazer to the house where Page, Piper, and Hoadley were staying. Once inside, Page produced a .22 caliber pistol, which he had stolen from Poage’s home, and ordered Poage to get on the floor. The three men planned to rob Poage’s family home and did not want a witness to the crime.[4] As Poage lay on the floor, he was kicked repeatedly by Piper until he was unconscious. He was then tied up with a cord and placed in a chair. Piper put a tire iron across Poage’s feet to prevent him from moving. When Poage regained consciousness, he pleaded with his attackers to let him go, but they refused. Instead, he was forced to drink beer containing crushed pills and hydrochloric acid. His ATM card was then taken from him by Page. The perpetrators then discussed their plan to murder Poage while they stood in front of him.[5][6]

Poage was forced into his own vehicle and was driven approximately seven miles to Higgins Gulch, a remote wooded area in the Black Hills. He was ordered out of the vehicle and pushed into thick snow. He was stripped naked, apart from his undershirt, shoes, and socks. Poage was then escorted downhill toward a small icy creek. During the walk, he was beaten repeatedly until he was forced to lie down in the creek, where he was attacked again. As Poage lay in the creek, he was stabbed in the neck by Page with a knife. The three men then decided it was time to kill him. Poage requested to be let into his vehicle so he could warm himself up. He said he preferred to bleed to death in the warmth, rather than freezing to death in the cold. Piper agreed to the request if he washed blood off his body first. As Poage washed himself, Piper changed his mind, and Poage was violently dragged back into the creek by the three men as they attempted to drown him. Poage was then finally killed by having rocks thrown at his head. Page later stated that he and Hoadley ended Poage’s life by dropping several large rocks on his head. Piper’s brief contends that he did not take part in the drowning attempt or stabbings. Piper argues that he had returned to Poage’s vehicle as he was being killed. According to Piper, Hoadley was the one who threw the final rock that killed Poage, but at that point in time, Piper was not there to personally witness the murder. However, Piper allegedly admitted standing on Poage’s neck to assist Hoadley in drowning him and then reportedly stabbed Poage twice. Both Page and Hoadley admitted that they both dropped heavy rocks on Poage’s head, actions which they believe are what finally killed him. Hours after the beatings first began, Poage was left for dead in the creek in the early hours of March 13. The men killed him because they did not want a witness to the robbery of his home.[5][6]

Read that here.

State Senator Jamie Smith has now filed a bill to repeal Capital Punishment, Senate Bill 119. Jamie Smith is in effect saying that what Briley Piper did is only worth life in prison.

No. Absolutely not.

The death penalty is reserved for society’s most heinous crimes, and you would be hard pressed to say that this is not in that category. It is so rarely used in South Dakota that this should not be a discussion.

The death penalty should stand as a deterrent, and should remain in place.