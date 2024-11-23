Did Rep. Aylward tell legislators they were signing an anti-Israel letter?

In my earlier post, my initial take away from the Dakota Scout article today was the silliness of State Representative Aaron Aylward telling reporters that he did not ask all of legislators whether they wanted to sign his letter because he was afraid of leaks.

But as was pointed out to me earlier this afternoon, his purpose for the letter was maybe a bit more dubious, leading me to question whether or not legislators were told they were signing on to protest money being spent by the United States to fight terrorists in Israel?

First, the letter as written:

Somewhat broad. But when we go back to the story, Aylward provides his motivation – the raison d’être – behind the letter originating from the former libertarian party chairman:

Rep. Aaron Aylward, who spearheaded the letter-writing campaign, told The Dakota Scout the group felt an urgency to send the correspondence due to escalating geopolitical tensions around the globe — particularly wars involving Ukraine and Russia and Israel and Hamas . and.. Israel has received about $18 billion since October 7, 2023.

Read that here.

The letter that was signed said nothing about Israel, but clearly, in Aylward’s comments to the reporter, his objection to aid for Israel against terrorist Hamas was a major drive behind his reasoning for it.

Really, did letter-signing Legislators such as Fred Deutsch, who has been a staunch supporter of Israel, suddenly feel an urgency to oppose aid to the country now? Did Aylward actually tell legislators that he was hoodwinking them into telling our Congressional Delegation to stop supporting Israel, and to side with Bernie Sanders and Hamas?

I seriously doubt it.

Senators Thune & Rounds and Congressman Johnson, please – let’s keep the fight against terrorism overseas, and continue supporting a solid ally of America in the Middle-East.