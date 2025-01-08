Saw the latest edition of the South Dakota Right to Life newsletter. Am I the only one reading something that comes off as a bit troubling?
Because the newsletter announces the quiet part out loud, that legislators who are also board members for the organization are in Pierre to represent SDRTL, as opposed to say… voters?:
“Together we will represent SDRTL as we support, with your help, appropriate life legislation...”
If for example Sanford announced that legislators in their employ were there to represent Sanford, or any other business or special interest group said the same, there would justifiably be some public concern over that assertion.
But, apparently SDRTL thinks nothing of it?
It’s going to be a long legislative session.
3 thoughts on “Did SDRTL just claim their legislator board members are there to represent the org?”
To say nothing about the oath Legislators will take next Tuesday.
Just another example of the holier-than-thous deciding they are above rules and law because”JeSuS sAiD iM SpEcIaL”.
These are “elected” officials who have made no secret of being pro-life. I vote for pro-life and Christian candidates because they represent my beliefs. SDRTL has every right to put candidates forward. They are very transparent. It is up to the people to vote them in or not. This is a non-profit organization and Sanford and the proposed pipeline are not. There is a difference. An agenda to save lives and an agenda to make money are two different things. Both should be transparent.