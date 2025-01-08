Did SDRTL just claim their legislator board members are there to represent the org?

Saw the latest edition of the South Dakota Right to Life newsletter. Am I the only one reading something that comes off as a bit troubling?

Because the newsletter announces the quiet part out loud, that legislators who are also board members for the organization are in Pierre to represent SDRTL, as opposed to say… voters?:

“Together we will represent SDRTL as we support, with your help, appropriate life legislation...”

If for example Sanford announced that legislators in their employ were there to represent Sanford, or any other business or special interest group said the same, there would justifiably be some public concern over that assertion.

But, apparently SDRTL thinks nothing of it?

It’s going to be a long legislative session.