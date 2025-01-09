Don’t forget that Anthony Mirzayants who is attacking Odenbach was just attacking Karr. @YALiberty needs a better South Dakota lobbyist.

Remember Anthony Mirzyants who yesterday was attacking House Majority Leader Scott Odenbach because House & Senate Leadership (Rep. Odenbach & Sen Mehlhaff ) are carrying the administrations’ bill on Education Savings Accounts?

Why the hate? It seems he dislikes that it’s not his bill. Or at least the bill from his employers. You see, Mirzyants is in a snit because he has Rep. Heather Baxter carrying his legislation he was paid to support as a lobbyist for his Ron Paul group, Young Americans for Liberty, and as the lobbyist for a special interest organization, he needs to deliver for his paymasters.

In fact, despite the bills being introduced, even before people are being sworn in, he’s continuing to lob bombs against leadership (and the Governor) as “the insiders and their friends.”

As opposed to the legislation being brought by his employer from out of state.

While you’re contemplating all of this, don’t forget that special interest lobbyist Mirzyants is also the same person who was attacking Senate President Pro Tempore Chris Karr for his committee appointments a little more than a month ago:

It seems that a lot of this is manufactured sturm und drang to try to drum up business. And to provide fodder for the weekly reports he has to send to his superiors to justify them sending a paycheck from Texas to South Dakota. I’m sure we’ll see plenty more manufactured outrage directed as leadership to justify something going in a report, and to collect names for sending fundraising appeals to.

As opposed to actually having a seat at the table or accomplishing anything.