Dumpster-fire Doeden PAC Doubles Down on alleged “black Nazi” Mark Robinson speaking at next week’s event

Did not expect this. But, Friday is the dumping ground for news you want to downplay. Dakota First Action PAC is actually doubling down on bringing this years’ most reviled politician to Sioux Falls as their big speaker.

In case you have forgotten the CNN Story:

Mark Robinson, the controversial and socially conservative Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, made a series of inflammatory comments on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago, in which he referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery, a CNN KFile investigation found. Despite a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson said he enjoyed watching transgender pornography, a review of archived messages found in which he also referred to himself as a “perv.” and.. In the pornographic forums, Robinson revealed his unvarnished thoughts on issues such as race, gender and abortion. Writing in a forum discussing Black Republicans in October 2010, Robinson stated unprovoked: “I’m a Black Nazi!” That same month, Robinson wrote in another post that he supported the return of slavery. “Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few,” he wrote. In March 2012, Robinson wrote that he preferred the former leader of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler over the leadership in Washington during the administration of Barack Obama. “I’d take Hitler over any of the sh*t that’s in Washington right now!” he wrote.

Read that here.

And of course, there’s far, far more.

Top Republican leaders in North Carolina have called on Mark Robinson to provide proof that he wasn’t behind salacious posts on a pornography website — but new information continues to point to his involvement in the type of online sexual activity he denies. and.. “We don’t comment on internal strategy or investment decisions, but we can confirm what’s public — our current media buy in North Carolina expires tomorrow, and no further placements have been made,” said RGA spokesperson Courtney Alexander. “RGA remains committed to electing Republican Governors all across the country.” and.. “I’ve seen some of the statements, I haven’t seen them all. Some of them are pretty gross, to put it mildly,” Vance said during a campaign stop in Charlotte. “Mark Robinson says that those statements are false, that he didn’t actually speak them. I think it’s up to Mark Robinson to make his case to the people of North Carolina that those weren’t his statements and I’m going to let him make that case.”

Read that story on Politico.

Basically, everyone isn’t just sidling away from Mark Robinson – they are running – and completely abandoning him over the forum posts attributed to him on a porn website.

But not Toby Doeden.