Dusty Johnson Calls for Hearing on Federal Failures in Indian Education

Johnson Calls for Hearing on Federal Failures in Indian Education

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) called on the House Committees on Natural Resources and Education & Workforce to hold an oversight hearing on the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) and the dire state of Indian education.

“Tribal educators and students are desperate for relief,” Johnson wrote. “Schools on reservations are outdated and deteriorating, with many schools in extreme states of disrepair due to leaking roofs and walls, mold, and signs of asbestos…These students deserve better.”

“It is time to confront the crisis in Indian education with an oversight hearing to ensure equity, safety and opportunity for Indian students,” said Cecilia Fire Thunder, President of Oglala Lakota Nation Education Coalition.

“I respectfully call on both the House Natural Resources Committee and the Education & Workforce Committee to hold oversight hearings to examine the critical challenges faced by tribally-controlled schools under the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE). Our schools face unique barriers, from inadequate funding to outdated infrastructure, which severely hinder our ability to provide quality education to Native students. A thorough review is essential to address these systemic issues and ensure that our children have access to the resources and support they need to thrive academically, culturally, and personally. I thank Congressman Johnson for making this issue a priority,” said Ryman Lebeau, Chairman of Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Johnson has led efforts to improve tribal educator retirement benefits and increase funding to BIE.

Background:

A recent Department of Interior (DOI) Office of Inspector General (OIG) report demonstrated BIE’s systemic mismanagement and noted a more than $1 billion backlog in deferred maintenance.

The OIG report notes in the schools visited, some maintenance work orders have waited years to be completed.

In 2021, BIE Director Tony Dearman estimated the cost for replacing the schools BIE considers to be in poor condition at about $4.5 billion.

Read Johnson’s full letter here.

