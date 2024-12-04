Dusty Johnson to Lead Influential Conservative Caucus

Johnson to Lead Influential Conservative Caucus

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) was re-elected as Chair of the Republican Main Street Caucus (“Main Street”). In recent years, Main Street has been at the forefront of delivering key conservative wins, including cutting $2 trillion in spending over four years, reforming welfare, and unlocking American energy.

“Now is a special time in American history,” said Johnson. “We must secure the border, cut spending, and roll back unnecessary regulations. The Republican Main Street Caucus will work with President Trump and the Senate to deliver on this strong, conservative agenda. I’m proud to lead this group during this exciting time.”

Main Street is comprised of more than 80 conservative House members from across the country dedicated to delivering commonsense, conservative solutions. Johnson has led the group since 2022.

