Dylan Jordan’s House Bill 1009 voucher bill killed in House Ed.

Listening to House Ed this morning on House Bill 1009, (to provide for the creation and use of South Dakota educational

empowerment accounts, and to provide a penalty therefor). Rep. Phil Jensen started off by quoting the bible as part of a do pass motion, but Rep. Heermann offered a substitute motion to send it to the 41st day.

Rep. Degroot pointed out that the bill has a $140 Million price tag, according to the fiscal note, and if they have trouble trimming 40 million from the budget, $140 million is far beyond that.

The bill was quickly sent to the 41st day, and was narrowly killed on a tight 8-7 vote.