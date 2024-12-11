If we move forward with private school tuition program, make sure kids with disabilities aren’t left behind.

South Dakota’s past battles over education funding and what goes to schools will start to warm up again as a one-two punch is predicted when it comes to schools this coming legislative session. First, the amount of money going to education is already being predicted to be lean, with the Governor’s budget only able to come up with a suggested 1.25% increase. According to a KELOland story posted last night:

The latest recommendation from the Governor at 1.25 percent could mean some belt-tightening. “When the CPI which is what the codified law calls for, it calls for a 2.4 or a 2.6 percent increase, and we end up getting a 1.25 if that comes to pass it really does make it difficult to make any kind of inroads,” said Harrisburg Superintendent Tim Graf. Lawmakers like Representative Greg Jamison of Sioux Falls say it’s back to reality for the state budget. The Covid dollars are gone and tax revenue is flat, which means less money to allocate.

As problematic as the leaner dollars are for public education, of equal or greater concern to schools are the Governor’s proposal of a $3000 per student program to fund private school tuition:

The Governor proposed the creation of a 4 million dollar education savings account program, which she says would offer 3-thousand dollars per student toward private school tuition. Graff says that money could go a long ways in funding public education.

Who is going to be eligible for such a program? It had better make sure EVERYONE is eligible from the start. Because the state’s ultimate responsibility to provide an education to our children is governed by Article 8 of the South Dakota Constitution, which says:

§ 1. Uniform system of free public schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending on the morality and intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the Legislature to establish and maintain a general and uniform system of public schools wherein tuition shall be without charge, and equally open to all; and to adopt all suitable means to secure to the people the advantages and opportunities of education.

How will the program get past the constitutional mandate that “tuition shall be without charge?” That’s a good question, and there may be a very good answer. But I’m more focused on the portion that talks about how schools must be “equally open to all,”

My main concern with the program is that it doesn’t turn our neighborhood public schools into ghettos or warehouses for those who can’t afford the rest of the private school tuition, as well as for students who might have special needs who are now left behind because no one thought to include them as part of the proposed program.

I believe there is an argument that allowing public funds to be spent on private school tuition could open up the doors for it to fall under the parameters of the South Dakota Constitutional mandate of needing to be “equally open to all.” And if that’s the case, the legislature had better be making sure the appropriate strings are attached to these public funds being spent on private school tuition to ensure equal access to those with special education needs.

Because there are also federal laws which guarantee that students with disabilities have the same right to K-12 public education that students without disabilities have. And the US Office of Civil Rights works to ensure “that public elementary and secondary schools, including charter schools, provide a free appropriate public education (FAPE) to all qualified students with disabilities.”

If we can create better schools in the process, it could be a good thing. But we need to ensure that it’s a good thing for everyone. Not just a select few. If these new charter schools want public funds, they should be subject to the same public laws that protect ALL of our kids.