Educators met with hostility from legislative leadership, shut out of talks on proposal to divert public funds to private schools and homeschoolers

An article was just posted this morning from the Dakota Scout which should be on everyone’s reading list, as it lays out the playing field for the big battle of the next legislative session, where $4 million is being proposed to go to those who seek to place their children in private schools, or to not provide a formal education at all, instead providing homeschool instruction. Why should it be of concern? Because of the open hostility being displayed by some towards teachers and administrators:

“As educators, we will never compromise our commitment to doing everything we can to educate every student who enters our school buildings and classrooms,” SDEA Public Affairs Director Sandra Waltman told The Dakota Scout, confirming that attempts to dialogue with the state and lawmakers working most closely with the Governor’s Office on the proposal have been unsuccessful. “That is why we need lawmakers to listen to our concerns about how voucher programs will hurt public schools and, more importantly, the students who attend them.” and.. South Dakota House Majority Leader Scott Odenbach, who’s working closely with DOE to draft legislation for his colleagues to consider, dismissed the notion that public educators aren’t being consulted. “They do have a seat at the table given all the lobbying they do during session, and I know their positions, so it wouldn’t be productive because they’re not willing to compromise,” the Spearfish Republican said. Odenbach said that while work on a bill is still under way, it’s likely the proposal could call for incremental expansion – both in funding and eligibility – over a number of years.

Read the entire story here.

Am I reading House Majority Leader Scott Odenbach being snippy with educators because they have associations that represent them in Pierre, and declaring that he won’t meet with teacher groups, “because he knows their positions, so it wouldn’t be productive because they’re not willing to compromise?”

How would he know what their position is if he won’t meet with them in the process of crafting the legislation? If Scott is leading the charge on a plan to gut and strip mine the public resources that would go to Spearfish High School for purposes of diverting them to private schools and homeschoolers, it would seem that as one of their representatives in Pierre he could make the time to sit down with teachers to hear their concerns, whether he agrees with them or not.

Which makes this headline kind of ironic..

It has been a number of years since South Dakota teachers got fired up to get involved in the political process en masse, but the attitudes displayed by those such as Rep. Odenbach in refusing to even hear the concerns of his educator constituents may rouse those groups to fight back.

I remember going to Pierre Football Games many years ago, and you could not get through a ticket line without a gaggle of teachers with clipboards looking for signatures on ballot petitions. Kicking a sleeping bear might not be in Scott’s best interest. They do know how to organize and fight.

This might be the opening salvos we’re hearing in the battle that will become 2026 Referred Law 22.