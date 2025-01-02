Episode 3 of the South Dakota Political Show is now live! State Rep. Will Mortenson explains it all about the 2025 legislative session.

This week’s edition of the South Dakota Political Show with myself and Mike Lauritsen is now live with our special guest, Republican State Representative Will Mortenson (District 24)

Will is been a leader in South Dakota politics, and was recently the House Majority Leader during the last legislative session. Representative Mortenson was with Governor Daugaard’s administration during the last period when South Dakota faced budget challenges similar to those that we face this upcoming session, and has great insight into the process.

Will talks about budget cuts, school vouchers, medicaid spending, the Venhuizen/Diebert property tax proposal, and more!

You can listen to the podcast as hosted on Acast, or on Apple Podcasts… All you have to do is click and listen!