Ex-State Employee and former candidate indicted for filing fake health inspection reports

Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that an ex-employee of the state in the Department of Public Safety was indicted on charges of filing false health inspection reports:

Strong, 55, was indicted Tuesday by a Hughes County grand jury for 26 forgery-related charges, Jackley said. The alleged crimes occurred between February and June, when Strong was contracted by the state Department of Health to perform food service inspection reports while employed by the public safety agency. and.. “I believe it’s both a taxpayer issue and a public health issue,” Jackley said. “I would indicate that I don’t have any evidence for this time frame of any concern to the public, but that is a fair assessment that the law requiring two [annual] inspections may not have occurred, but it’s not the business owner’s fault, and, in some instances, the businesses weren’t open when the forgeries happened, given … the time of year or the restaurant’s scheduling.”

Read the entire story here.

Renee Strong of Springfield, SD was indicted by a Grand Jury in Hughes County on the charges.

According to Secretary of State records, Strong reportedly had been a one-time unsuccessful Democratic Candidate for Bon Homme County Treasurer back in 2016.