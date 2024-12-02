The “not ready for prime time” candidates for SDGOP Chair are still out there lurking. And over the Thanksgiving holiday, the one who was involved in the no on H group sent out a postcard, courtesy of an old laser printer.
It’s nearly illegible, but he sent out a postcard:
The return address was the highlight of what you could read. God help you if you want to contact him, because you’re out of luck on that portion.
Still waiting for somebody good to step in the contest. Because to date, we haven’t even managed to come up with “adequate” yet.
6 thoughts on “Ezra Hayes continues campaigning for SDGOP Chair”
Isn’t Ezra perfect for the leadership of the SDGOP? The group can’t raise money, no longer represents main street interests and has become a home for broken toys. Seems like the perfect fit for him.
I Nominate Greg Nirtzert former SFS city councilors
Actually, Greg would be a great alternative to these three!
Greg is used to handling weird and toxic people from his experience having to listen to the public comment portion of city council meetings!
Good suggestion. Greg is smart and detail-focused. He answers emails. He understands data and he works hard. To excel, he’d need support from an effective team, but that’s true of anyone.
Ezra is a marketing genius with that postcard! I wonder if he pulled out his grandma’s mimeograph to print those.