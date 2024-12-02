Ezra Hayes continues campaigning for SDGOP Chair

The “not ready for prime time” candidates for SDGOP Chair are still out there lurking. And over the Thanksgiving holiday, the one who was involved in the no on H group sent out a postcard, courtesy of an old laser printer.

It’s nearly illegible, but he sent out a postcard:

The return address was the highlight of what you could read. God help you if you want to contact him, because you’re out of luck on that portion.

Still waiting for somebody good to step in the contest. Because to date, we haven’t even managed to come up with “adequate” yet.