FIVE new Pierre for Capital Ribbons for my collection

I don’t know about you, but I had a productive lunch hour.

I was able to do some horse trading with a fellow collector of some duplicate buttons along with a few things I had tucked away, and I walked away very happy with some unique Pierre for Capital ribbons I did not have, including a large one that looks as if it would hang on something rather than be pinned to someone’s clothing.

I just wish I had more things he was interested in, as he had a number of other ribbons I would gladly add to my collection.

Literally, I don’t know if there is anything that interests me as much as the State Capital Fight textiles of the late 1800’s/Early 1900’s, as there’s an incredible variety of them, and they are very, very elusive to find.

My only problem now is that I’m somewhat out of room in my Pierre frame.

I think I’m going to need a bigger case.