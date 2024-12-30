Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former President Jimmy Carter

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the from sunrise until sunset effective immediately until January 28, 2025 in honor of former President James (Jimmy) Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who passed away on December 29.

“President Carter’s life was one of steadfast service, marked by humility and grace. In this moment, may his family find peace and comfort,” Governor Noem posted on X.

According to United States Flag Code, “The flag shall be flown at half-staff 30 days from the death of the President or a former President.”

###