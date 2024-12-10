Former Campaign Treasurer for SOS Monae Johnson arrested for rape of child under 13

According to court records and the Pennington County Sheriff’s office, Clark Ericks, the former campaign treasurer for Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sitting in the Pennington County Jail charged with two counts of sexual contact with a child less than 16, and a charge of rape in the first degree for a child less than 13 years old.

Ericks, a Republican Precinct Committeeman for Pennington County elected in 2024 had also been the treasurer for current Secretary of State Monae Johnson from the start of her campaign in 2022 through the end of 2023, according to records from the Secretary of State’s office. Ericks’ insurance office is noted in state records as sharing a building with the Pennington County Republican Party at 429 Kansas Street.

With the child rape charge constituting a Class C felony according to SDCL 22-22-1, the Rapid City insurance agent could face up to life in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.