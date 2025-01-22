Former County Commission candidate & ballot hand-counting advocate Erica Douglas upset that the disabled matter.

Wow.

Former Lawrence County Commission candidate Erica Douglas actually put this to print this morning, and is apparently upset that consideration for the rights of the disabled actually matter:

Erica is apparently upset that education for people with a disability might be a consideration for House Bill 1009, one of the education voucher bills. And apparently someone testifying against the bill for that reason this morning had the temerity to oppose her efforts at hand-counting ballots, because their efforts don’t take into account voting rights for the disabled.

Not only does she not apparently not care about the disabled.. but can’t even spell the word. And she’s sick of people standing up for the rights of the disabled?

Again, Wow.

She could have been an elected official, responsible for the interests of citizens in Lawrence County. And apparently, doesn’t like the disabled and their advocates standing up for their place at the table.

Keep that in mind for the next time she runs, because that needs to be hung around her neck forever.