Former SDGOP Chair urging support of RL 21 in e-mail blast

From my mailbox, former South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman is urging Republicans and others to make sure they get out and vote YES on Referred Law 21 tomorrow via an e-mail blast:

Hello,

As a former legislator and chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, I am writing to ask for your vote on an important ballot measure.

Referred Law 21 provides landowner protections, revenue for counties and the potential for thousands of jobs along with major economic impact for South Dakota’s economy.

Please vote Yes on RL21

Opposition to the measure is funded by extreme liberal groups like the Jane Fonda Climate Fund and a New York City progressive group called the New World Foundation. Both groups have been funding the text messages, postcards you have received that make outlandish claims about the measure.

The simple fact is that RL21 will give farmers protections that guarantee utility companies respect their property rights and provides $1 per mile tax revenue to counties and landowners affected by transmission lines.

When I served as chairman of the SDGOP, I was proud to support President Trump and the historic tax cuts he passed. Part of President Trump’s agenda was to make America energy independent and under his leadership we went from dependence on foreign energy to becoming a net energy exporter. As we go to the polls tomorrow, let’s vote to return President Trump to the White House so he can continue his work making America Great Again and let’s vote YES on Referred Law 21 to give our farmers the rights they deserve to continue feeding the world and creating American energy!

If you want to know which side you should be on when voting on RL21, just compare who supports and who opposes the measure.

Supporters of RL21 include groups including, South Dakota Corn Growers, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce, South Dakota Farm Bureau and South Dakota Ethanol Producers.

Opposition to RL21 include groups that want to destroy production agriculture and block energy production like the Sierra Club, Dakota Rural Action, Jane Fonda, Bold Nebraska and Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb.

Please join me in supporting our farmers, our ag economy and President Trump’s goal of making America energy independent by unleashing South Dakota’s biofuel industry.

Please Vote Yes on RL21!

See you at the polls,

PS. Find out more about Referred Law 21 by clicking the image below