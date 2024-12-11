Former State Representative, State Senator Art Fryslie passes away

Art Fryslie, who served 2 stints as a Republican the South Dakota Legislature from Willow Lake passed away recently. Art served from 1999-2006 in the House, and from 2009-2012 in the State Senate.

Arthur “Art” Fryslie, age 83, died in his home near Vienna, South Dakota on December 1, 2024. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bryant, SD, at 1:00 p.m. with Minister Pam Seefeldt officiating the service. Following the service, please join the family for a lunch and a time of fellowship in the church fellowship area prior to going to the cemetery at Vienna Lutheran Cemetery in rural Vienna, SD. Visitation will be held the evening prior, Friday, December 6, 2024, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bryant from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

He was born on October 25, 1941 in Watertown, the son of Lloyd and Elvera (Larson) Fryslie. He was the oldest of their three children. In 1975 he married Jane Claus in Wayne, Nebraska. They had two children, Tara and Jess.

Art graduated from Vienna High School and attended State College in Brookings. He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and was involved in several organizations including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Willow Lake Lions Club, the Watertown Gideon Camp, South Dakota Trappers Association, Ducks Unlimited, and the South Dakota Historical Society. He was a member of the South Dakota State Legislature for 12 years, serving eight years in the House of Representatives and four in the Senate.