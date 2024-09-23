Giant battery project coming to Brookings County

Not sure if I can get in on this with the Ray-o-vac batteries in my drawer.. but a giant energy project is coming to Brookings County for the storage of power as part of the grid:

The Cloverleaf Battery Project, as it’s known, is being spearheaded by Miami, Florida-based Spearmint Energy. If all goes according to plan, it will be built southeast of White in the vicinity of the Deer Creek Station.

The project, which is currently pegged at 175 megawatts, is part of a trend in the energy-generating industry that’s gaining steam: The ability to store excess energy generated from multiple sources, including solar power and wind energy, so that it can be used to keep the power grid stable and avoid blackouts during times of high demand.

The batteries that allow this are the same ones that power our smartphones, laptops and other devices — just bigger. Much bigger.

and..

“There’s a number of existing, high-voltage transmission lines that come together and connect to one another at this location. There’s a gas generating plant, the Deer Creek Station, there … and a couple of other facilities that come together.”