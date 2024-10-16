Goof-truther Jessica Pollema attacks Minnehaha County Commission over following federal law, accuses them of “treason”

Goofy election truther Jessica Pollema attacked the Minnehaha County Commission yesterday, accusing them of treason because …Minnehaha County follows federal law?

Under current South Dakota law, voters filling on registration forms must have “maintained residence in South Dakota for at least 30 days prior to submitting the registration form.” That state law conflicts with the federal Voting Rights Act of 1970 where no person shall be denied the right to vote “because of durational residency requirement or absentee balloting.”

At the commission meeting, Minnehaha County resident Jessica Pollema said she believes the sanctity of elections in the state are at risk if they allow “thousands of unverified perjured voters” to commit fraud by voting. She accused the county commissioners of treason for allowing them to vote.

“I’m a little upset right now,” commission chair Dean Karsky said after public comment ended. “I’ve spent six years active duty in the Air Force. I’m being accused of treason. I’m being told I need to do something. Nobody tells me what I’m supposed to do, I don’t prosecute laws. I’m a county commissioner.”