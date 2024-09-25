Gov. Noem and Colleagues Demand that Sen. Schumer Protect Jewish Americans

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and 25 fellow Republican governors demanded that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pass legislation to protect and show support for Jewish-American communities. You can read the letter here.

““We are less than one month away from the first anniversary of October 7, when Hamas terrorists brutally murdered, raped, tortured, and kidnapped Israeli and American citizens,” wrote Governor Noem and her colleagues. “Meanwhile, we have all watched the horrific rise of overt antisemitism on display in our own nation. As students across the country return to college campuses, we must send a unified and clear message that antisemitism will not be tolerated in America.”

There are still more than 60 hostages presumed alive but held captive in Gaza. Earlier this month, Israeli Defense Forces recovered the bodies of six hostages in a tunnel Gaza, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

“Seven Americans are still held hostage by Hamas – we should never forget about them,” said Governor Noem.

Earlier this year, Governor Noem signed a historic bill to combat antisemitism, HB 1076. The bill requires the consideration of the definition of antisemitism when investigating unfair or discriminatory practices. It defines antisemitism and makes it easier to prove when discriminatory conduct is motivated by antisemitism. Governor Noem singed this bill during a signing ceremony in March and was joined by many prominent leaders in the Jewish-American community.

“Republican governors across the nation have unanimously supported the adoption of the IHRA working definition at the state level, and now we call upon the U.S. Senate to show support for our nation’s Jewish population at this time of growing attacks against their religion. Our nation was founded on freedom of religion, and this legislation reaffirms our commitment that people can live, learn, and prosper safely. There is no place for hate in our great nation.”

Governor Noem was joined in signing the letter by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

