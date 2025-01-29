Gov. Rhoden Selects Tony Venhuizen as Lt. Governor

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden announced Tony Venhuizen as his selection for the 40th Lieutenant Governor of South Dakota. A photograph of Tony Venhuizen can be found here .

“Tony is a problem solver for the people of South Dakota,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “He is never shy to show leadership and take on challenging issues. He may know more about South Dakota’s history than anyone I’ve ever met. And he uses that knowledge to help shape where our state is heading in the future.”

Tony Venhuizen served since 2023 as a state representative from District 13 and as Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. He also chaired the State Legislature’s 100th Session Planning Committee in 2024. He resigned his seat in the legislature this morning. You can find his resignation letter here.

“I want to thank Governor Rhoden for his confidence in me,” said Tony Venhuizen. “It will be a great honor to serve the people of South Dakota as lieutenant governor. I look forward to helping Governor Rhoden keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free.”

Venhuizen served for ten years in the Governor’s Office, including time as chief of staff to Governor Dennis Daugaard and Governor Kristi Noem. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and history from South Dakota State University in 2005 and his juris doctorate from the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law in 2008.

“We had many excellent applicants for this position,” continued Governor Rhoden. “I had the luxury of countless incredible candidates, and I selected one who is the best fit for such a time as this.”

Pursuant to Article 4 Section 6 of the South Dakota Constitution, Venhuizen “shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of all the members of each house of the Legislature.”

Venhuizen is president of the board of directors of the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation. He is a member of the board of directors of the Trail of Governors Foundation and of the SDSU Research Park, and a former member of the board of directors of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Tony and his wife, Sara, have three school-age children: Henry, Elizabeth, and Madeleine. Sara is an electrical engineer and a distinguished alumna of South Dakota State University. The family attends Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. A photo of the family can be found here .

