Government Accountability, Human Trafficking and Corrections Priorities For Attorney General Jackley’s 2025 Legislative Session

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will introduce seven bills in this year’s State Legislature that deal with government accountability, whistleblower protections, human trafficking, and corrections.

“The Attorney General’s legislative package addresses issues of public trust and public safety,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Government Accountability

“Protecting taxpayer dollars and restoring the public’s trust in government should be given high priority,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Four bills deal with the ability of state government officials and employees to address and report crimes and improper governmental conduct. Separate legislation would:

Establish mandatory reporting requirements related to crimes, improper government conduct, conflicts of interest; and to provide a penalty;

Establish protections for state employees who report crimes, misconduct or conflicts of interest;

Expand the access and investigatory authority of the State Auditor; and,

Modify the authority of the Board of Internal Control to create greater, transparency in government.

Human Trafficking

The legislation would revise provisions related to human trafficking laws and prohibit the obstruction of human trafficking enforcement.

“Human trafficking remains a national concern that we are not immune from, and this legislation strengthens victim protections and enhances our ability to hold offenders accountable,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Corrections

The legislation would revise provisions related to the delivery, possession with intent to deliver and possession of unauthorized articles by inmates in a state correctional facility.

“The Attorney General’s legislation seeks to protect our correctional officers from devices being used to put our officers and other inmates in danger,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Presumptive Probation

The legislation would revise presumptive probation.

“Sentencing courts need more flexibility to impose appropriate sentences for certain violent offenders, and those choosing to reoffend while on probation or parole,” said Attorney General Jackley.

All seven bills will be filed with the state Legislative Research Council prior to the legislative session starting Jan. 14, 2025.

-30-