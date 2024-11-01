Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: A Prayer for Our Nation

A Prayer for Our Nation

By: Gov. Kristi Noem

November 1, 2024

For those of you who read my weekly columns, you know that they can take on many forms. They’re often focused on updating you on changing policies or issues that I am focused on. Sometimes they celebrate major events in our state, holidays, or the achievement of something that we’ve been working on for a while.

This week, I want to do something just a bit just a bit different. I want to say a prayer for our state and our nation. If you’ll join me…

Dear God, we come to You in prayer. We thank You for the blessings that You have showered on the state of South Dakota and the United States of America. You have blessed us with greater Freedom and prosperity than any nation has ever known. You have made us one nation, under You, indivisible, built on the principles of liberty and justice for all. And You have helped make South Dakota a shining beacon of Freedom within that nation.

You helped form us as the United States, but this nation has not seemed as united in recent days, weeks, and months. We ask You to bring us together in the values and principles that You have used to make America special: that all men and women are created equal by You; that You endow us with rights including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; that You give us free will to make our own decisions; that with that free will comes the personal responsibility to make the right choices for ourselves, our families, and our communities.

Lord, we ask You to strengthen families across our state and nation. Where there is pain, we ask You to bring healing and comfort. Where there are families struggling to make ends meet, we ask You to help them feed their families and keep a roof over their heads – and we ask that You help bring some economic relief to our people. Where there is conflict, whether within families or communities, we ask You to bring Your peace that surpasses all understanding. Where there is war around the globe, we ask You to bring that same peace – and we ask You to help America be the example that can help achieve that peace.

Lord, there is an election just a few days away that will shape our nation for the next several years and far beyond. We ask that Your guiding hand be present in this election and that You bless us with results that will set our state and nation up for success in the years and generations to come.

This great American Republic that You have blessed us with is possible because our people are actively involved in keeping it. Help us to maintain that focus so that we can hand Freedom down to our kids and grandkids.

Thank You again for the blessings you have given us – help us always to thank You and not to take them for-granted.

In Your name we pray – Amen.

