Governor Kristi Noem’s weekly column: Keeping South Dakota Free

Keeping South Dakota Free

By: Gov. Kristi Noem

November 8, 2024

Just a few days ago, America went to the polls to vote. People in counties, towns & cities, and states across the nation made decisions about what they want their communities to look like moving forward.

As a nation, we chose to send President Donald J. Trump back to the White House. On the night of Election Day, I was with President Trump as the results came in. I actually watched his victory speech with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, our neighbor. He and I agree – our states are very happy to welcome President Trump back.

South Dakota made some decisions for our state, as well.

South Dakotans also voted on a wide range of ballot measures, voting most of them down. My takeaway from that trend is that our people love our state and don’t want to see widescale change – and I agree with them!

For example, South Dakotans voted to keep primary elections the way that they’ve always been. They didn’t want radical California-style elections. Republicans should choose Republican candidates – and Democrats should choose Democrat candidates.

The people also voted for LIFE. In fact, our state has the highest birth rate in the nation – and I believe this is because our people have hope. Earlier this year, I proclaimed 2024 as “Freedom for Life Year” in South Dakota, but that commitment doesn’t end when the calendar turns to 2025. South Dakota will continue to take care of moms and their babies both before birth and after.

Our citizens also rejected legalizing recreational marijuana – again. I’ve never met anyone who got smarter by smoking dope, and I’m glad that our state won’t have to deal with the public safety and mental health challenges that so many states are facing as a result of legal marijuana.

Our people also rejected IM 28. Now, I support eliminating the grocery tax, and the people of South Dakota also support lower taxes, but they seemed to understand that this particular measure was terribly written and would have many unintended consequences. I appreciate their wisdom and discernment.

One ballot measure did pass, and I’m glad that it did. Amendment F puts in place work requirements to qualify for Medicaid Expansion. That’s common sense – you should work to qualify for these benefits.

Our people elected legislators – some new, some who have been here for quite some time. I wish them all the best and look forward to working with them in the upcoming legislative session on behalf of the people of South Dakota.

You all blessed me with the greatest job in the world, and it is my true honor to serve you. Together, we’ve built the greatest state in America – a beacon of Freedom to the rest of the nation. Thank you for voting to keep our state strong and Free. God bless you all!

###