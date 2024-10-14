Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: ROOSTER!

ROOSTER!

By: Gov. Kristi Noem

October 11, 2024

There’s a call that you’ll hear across much of South Dakota over the next several months. It doesn’t sound like a bird, though it’s all about one. The shout of “ROOSTER!” will ring out in fields and ditches, just like it does every fall into the early winter.

One thing will be different this year: you’ll hear “ROOSTER!” even more than in recent memory.

The Resident Only pheasant season starts the morning of October 12, and the traditional pheasant season starts a week later on October 19. This season, we are looking forward to more pheasants than we’ve had in years – maybe ever.

For the past several years, my administration has promoted pheasant habitat, increased hunting access, and we’ve harvested predators who eat our state bird. We had a mild winter and sufficient moisture across the primary pheasant range, so that habitat is flourishing. All of these efforts are pointing to large pheasant numbers across the state!

The word is getting out. Small game license sales are through the roof. South Dakotans and our visitors alike know that our state is the best place in the world to hunt pheasants. After all, it’s ingrained in our way of life.

From a very young age, I hunted pheasants with my family. My grandma Dorris took me out on those very first few trips. While my grandkids are not nearly old enough to hunt themselves, it’s never too early for them to fall in love with chasing birds.

If you’re a South Dakotan and reading this, I hope you have an opportunity to get out in the field, enjoy the fresh air, spend time with loved-ones, and hunt our state bird. And if you’re not from our state (what’s taking you so long?), I hope you’ll come visit us and share this fantastic experience. It truly is a pastime like no other.

God bless, and happy hunting! I hope you shout “ROOSTER!” ‘til you lose your voice.

###