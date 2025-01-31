Governor Larry Rhoden’s Weekly Column: Let Me Introduce Myself 

Let Me Introduce Myself

By: Gov. Larry Rhoden

January 31, 2025

This past week, I started out in a new job. After six years serving as your lieutenant governor, I had the opportunity to shorten my title. I’d like to take some time to share some things you might not know about me.

I have a wonderful wife named Sandy who I have been married to for nearly 44 years. I wouldn’t be here today without her support and encouragement. Together, we have four sons, four daughters-in-law, and seven grandchildren: Jesse and Sarah and their children Ladd, Sully, and Gus; Cody and Liz and their children Tally and Josey; Reggie and Jennifer and their son Lincoln; and Tristen and Kalen and their daughter Birkin.

I’m a fifth-generation South Dakotan. My father’s grandfather, Allen Rhoden, came to a place in western South Dakota called Chalkbutte in 1907. My mother was a Murphy. Her family came west on horses and wagons and homesteaded in the Two Rivers area, about 20 miles west of Union Center. Some of the original foundations of my family’s homesteads still stand today.

My dad was named Allen after his grandfather. He and my mom, Mildred, raised five kids. My twin sister, Lorie, and I are the fourth and fifth. Mom and Dad taught us the importance of faith in Jesus Christ, and faith is still central in my life.

My parents also taught us the value of work. Hard work is part of life on the ranch. Even today, I’m still happiest when I’m working with my hands. There’s value in working to create something from start to finish.

Service in the military has always been a big part of my family. My great-great-great grandfather came to American with General Lafayette to fight in the Revolutionary War, and his four brothers all died in the Revolution. My grandfather, John, served in World War I and fought in the Meuse-Argonne offensive. My dad served in World War II and fought at the Battle of the Bulge. Two of my brothers served in the Army, one of them in Vietnam. And my son Cody was a Black Hawk pilot.

So when I came of age, I signed up for the South Dakota National Guard and served for six years. As a former Guardsman, it is a great honor to serve as Commander-in-Chief of the South Dakota National Guard.

I’ve also been active in my community around Union Center. I’ve been a leader in our church. I served on the board at our local Cenex. For several years, I coached women’s softball and boys’ basketball. I still sing bass in a men’s quartet. And I served five years on the Meade County school board.

I got elected to the State Legislature in 2001 and served there for 16 years, including in various leadership positions. In 2018, Kristi Noem asked me to be her running mate. We won that election and were reelected in 2022, so I served six years as her Lieutenant Governor before rising to the office of Governor just a short time ago.

I promise you that I am prepared for this job and understand the gravity of the responsibility that has been placed on me. Serving the people of South Dakota in this capacity will be the great honor of my life. I promise to lead with civility, openness, responsiveness, and the common-sense conservative values that have made South Dakota so great.

I would like to make one request of each of you. Please pray for me and for my family. We all work hard and try to do our best, but we are nothing without the help of the Good Lord. Thank you. May God continue to bless the great state of South Dakota.

