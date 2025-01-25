Governor Rhoden Receives Governor Noem’s Resignation Letter

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Larry Rhoden received Kristi Noem’s resignation as Governor and succeeded to the office of Governor of South Dakota. Larry Rhoden is now the 34th Governor of South Dakota pursuant to Article 4 Section 6 of the South Dakota Constitution. A photograph of Governor Rhoden can be found here .

This succession occurred immediately following the vote by the United States Senate to confirm Kristi Noem as Secretary of the United States Department of Homeland Security. You can find Noem’s resignation letter here .

Further details on the succession, including a swearing-in ceremony for Governor Rhoden, will be announced shortly.

