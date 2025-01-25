Governor Rhoden Sheds Light on Transition Preparations



PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden shed light on his preparations to assume office as the 34th Governor of South Dakota.

“Until now, I have kept my extensive preparations for this succession to myself. I would have loved to have spoken openly sooner, but the time was not yet appropriate,” said Governor Rhoden. “South Dakotans should rest assured that I’m ready to serve as your Governor.”

Succession planning began shortly after President Trump announced his nomination of Kristi Noem as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in November. Rhoden held months of briefings and meetings with Noem and a number of current and former state officials and friends. Cabinet and staff fully cooperated with Rhoden’s preparation efforts.

