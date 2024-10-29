Guest Column: Crypto & Blockchain industries yields benefits for businesses and individuals in South Dakota by Dirk Lohry

The blockchain industry yields benefits for businesses and individuals in South Dakota and across the country

by Dirk Lohry

As the general election approaches, both major political parties have now concluded their national conventions and presented policy platforms outlining their priorities for the coming years. While voters are focused on a variety of key issues, I urge both voters and our elected officials to prioritize responsible, pro-business regulation in emerging industries—particularly in the crypto and blockchain sectors.

In July, the Republican National Committee’s platform highlighted a commitment to fostering a pro-crypto environment, signaling a notable shift in the party’s stance from previous years. Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee, in their August platform, did not mention cryptocurrency or blockchain technology. However, Vice President Kamala Harris recently addressed both AI and digital assets at a fundraiser, pledging to encourage further investment in these areas. This marks the Vice President’s first positive acknowledgment of the crypto industry, reinforcing the importance of this issue and the need for informed legislative action.

Former President Trump also made headlines recently with his endorsement of World Liberty Financial, a decentralized cryptocurrency platform, expressing his vision of making the United States the “crypto capital of the world.” With both presidential candidates signaling support for the crypto industry, momentum is building around the potential of this dynamic sector.

The blockchain industry has already begun to yield significant benefits for businesses and individuals in South Dakota and across the country. As this sector continues to grow, Congress has a unique opportunity to enact policies that support innovation and economic advancement here in America.

In the House, Representative Dusty Johnson led bipartisan efforts to pass the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21). This landmark legislation lays the groundwork for consumer protections while encouraging American innovation in digital assets.

I urge Senator Rounds to build on this momentum in the U.S. Senate. Through strong leadership and bipartisan cooperation, Congress can craft legislation that enables American businesses to harness the full potential of crypto technology. Just as with other industries, it’s vital that Americans lead in this space, driving innovation and growth.