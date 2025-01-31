Guest Column: Medicare Advantage Helps Meet the Needs of South Dakota’s Aging Population by Bill Cohen, MD

Medicare Advantage Helps Meet the Needs of South Dakota’s Aging Population

by Bill Cohen, MD

South Dakota’s older population is growing—and quickly. According to projections by a state demographer and South Dakota State University professor, adults over the age of 65 will surpass 20% of our state’s population by 2030. To ensure our communities can meet the complex needs of this growing part of our population, access to affordable, high-quality, comprehensive health care is critical.

That is why programs like Medicare Advantage are so important. Medicare Advantage is the public-private form of Medicare that more than half of all eligible Medicare beneficiaries choose to enroll in because of the broad range of health care services, support programs, and supplement benefits it provides.

Through Medicare Advantage, patients can access dental, vision, and hearing services not covered by traditional Medicare—as well as some more innovative offerings like fitness and wellness programs, nutrition benefits, and preventative care. Moreover, with capped annual out-of-pocket costs, Medicare Advantage patients often end up paying less in medical expenses than those enrolled in traditional Medicare.

Given the vital role this program plays in serving some of our nation’s most vulnerable, at-risk patients, it should be something that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can agree is worth protecting. Yet, under Biden Administration, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) imposed years of consecutive cuts to program, threatening benefits and increasing premiums for patients.

Importantly, CMS’ Advance Notice released in the final days of the Biden Administration seems to be an attempt to do the right thing, albeit a little late and not quite enough to make much of a difference. In their Advance Notice for 2026, CMS proposed a very slight payment increase. While this is mildly welcome news after the years of cuts Medicare Advantage has endured, there is still more work for lawmakers to do to ensure the long-term success of this vitally important program – with healthcare costs on the rise, and a lot of damage already done by previous years’ cuts. The Republican trifecta must recognize the reality that seniors and their families are looking to them to help protect and strengthen Medicare Advantage—not just in 2026, but for years to come.

Polling in the run-up to Election Day 2024 shows how important this program is to those who use it to access the health care services they need. 86% of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries would be less likely to vote for a Member of Congress who supported cutting funding for MA.

Regardless of who takes the lead, all our lawmakers should be working to keep Medicare Advantage strong so the program can continue to grow along with our aging population. Particularly for states like South Dakota, where our older population is growing at a rapid

Medicare Advantage is absolutely necessary to ensure access to high-quality, affordable, and reliable health care for those who need it most.

—-

Dr. Bill Cohen is a board-certified pain relief specialist and founder of American Pain Relief Institute.