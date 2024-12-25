it appears that the Grinch has arrived in Pierre just in time for Christmas! Because the Legislative Research Council has added new categories for legislation on their website:
Both the House and the Senate are adding “Resolutions of Disapproval” to the categories of legislation that website viewers can peruse.
i’m not exactly sure why we have a “resolution” category AND a “resolution of disapproval” category, but that might be a hint as to what we will see coming from the new legislature in January. Obviously, someone feels there will be enough disapproval to warrant categorization.
2 thoughts on “House and Senate “Resolutions of Disapproval” now added to categories of legislation”
These Resolutions of Disapproval may prove to be very, very entertaining. And a great taker-of-time, keeping the legislatures from doing more real harm beyond the general blacklisting these Resolutions are sure to become.
grudznick predicts that Mr. PP ends up with several of these Resolutions, suitable for framing.
A “resolution of disapproval” is a specific type of resolution, provided for by Joint Rules 6A-1(4). It only applies when the governor issues an executive reorganization order, and the legislature wants to object to the reorganization.
They are extremely rare, which is why they’ve never had their own category, but they are a specific type of resolution so it’s appropriate to have a separate category.