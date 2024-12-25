House and Senate “Resolutions of Disapproval” now added to categories of legislation

it appears that the Grinch has arrived in Pierre just in time for Christmas! Because the Legislative Research Council has added new categories for legislation on their website:

Both the House and the Senate are adding “Resolutions of Disapproval” to the categories of legislation that website viewers can peruse.

i’m not exactly sure why we have a “resolution” category AND a “resolution of disapproval” category, but that might be a hint as to what we will see coming from the new legislature in January. Obviously, someone feels there will be enough disapproval to warrant categorization.