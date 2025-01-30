House Bill 1191: Rep Karla Lems proposes new 10% tax against prescription drug advertising

(It might seem like a pick on Scott day, but I’m not the one who is putting his name to these things.)

State Representatives Karla Lems joined by Scott Odenbach have introduced House Bill 1191, a plan to provide property tax relief. Unfortunately, the devil is in the details, as while it isn’t in the title, the bill is proposing a brand new sky-high 10% tax on “advertising services” for prescription medicines.

The meat and ‘taters of House Bill 1191 is this passage:

Section 2. That a NEW SECTION be added to chapter 10-45: There is imposed a tax of ten percent on the gross receipts of all sales of advertising services for a drug, as defined in subdivision 34-20B-2(1) or (2). The department shall transfer all moneys collected pursuant to this section to the state treasurer for deposit into the property tax reduction fund established pursuant to section 3 of this Act.

And what is 34-20B-2(1) or 2?

So they want to increase the prices we pay for prescription drugs in the amount of an incredible 10% sales tax every time this catchy jingle runs?:

They avoided affiliating the tax to be derived from advertising of medical equipment too which if I recall taxing medical equipment was a huge bone of contention in a session under Janklow, but in their new big tax on advertising, if Karla’s new tax would pass, it’s full speed ahead against advertisements for Jardiance, Aspirin, or hard right favorite Ivermectin.

Okay, that ad was a parody, but you get my drift. Why do Karla and Scott think that tax relief is an excuse to come up with targeted sky-high taxes that no one in their right mind has ever proposed before?

If this is what constitutes the new conservative leadership as handed down by the Speaker Pro Tempore, I have to think that Karla “Tax and Lems” might be facing some postcards in the 2026 election.