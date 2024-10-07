Huge reason to vote Yes for RL 21 – Farm income declining, and attacking ethanol isn’t going to help

Interesting data being released in a report by the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors. Especially when it comes to South Dakota’s farm economy:

Furthermore, the experts said a few indicators in the recent state report should be watched closely, as they carry potential warning signs for the future. Chief among those concerning indicators: A somewhat stark drop in overall farm income since 2022 that can cause negative ripple effects across the entire state economy. Lower-than-expected state sales tax collections in June and July, which could portend a crisis if that trend continues – especially if voters decide in November to end the sales tax on consumable goods.



Read that story here.

With far right groups joining the far left in opposing pipelines to support ethanol production in South Dakota, if RL21 – The Landowner Bill of Rights – doesn’t pass in November, and the next legislative session continues to attack the ethanol industry in the state, it could contribute greatly to an already declining trend in farm income in South Dakota.

Imagine ethanol production shifting out of state because they can’t sell what they make in South Dakota. Imagine the billion dollar jet-fuel production plant not being built. And imagine all the corn they won’t be buying in the state. It does not take a wild imagination to believe in the market forces of supply and demand and how it affects what they pay.

If the demand isn’t there, it’s South Dakota’s ag producers who will feel the pain.