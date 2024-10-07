Huge reason to vote Yes for RL 21 – Farm income declining, and attacking ethanol isn’t going to help

Interesting data being released in a report by the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors. Especially when it comes to South Dakota’s farm economy:
Furthermore, the experts said a few indicators in the recent state report should be watched closely, as they carry potential warning signs for the future.
Chief among those concerning indicators:
-
- A somewhat stark drop in overall farm income since 2022 that can cause negative ripple effects across the entire state economy.
- Lower-than-expected state sales tax collections in June and July, which could portend a crisis if that trend continues – especially if voters decide in November to end the sales tax on consumable goods.
With far right groups joining the far left in opposing pipelines to support ethanol production in South Dakota, if RL21 – The Landowner Bill of Rights – doesn’t pass in November, and the next legislative session continues to attack the ethanol industry in the state, it could contribute greatly to an already declining trend in farm income in South Dakota.
Imagine ethanol production shifting out of state because they can’t sell what they make in South Dakota. Imagine the billion dollar jet-fuel production plant not being built. And imagine all the corn they won’t be buying in the state. It does not take a wild imagination to believe in the market forces of supply and demand and how it affects what they pay.
If the demand isn’t there, it’s South Dakota’s ag producers who will feel the pain.
No one is attacking ethanol.
If you kill an industry’s ability to sell their product, that’s exactly what it is.
“No one is attacking ethanol?” Except when they are.
I think this is fear mongering but if not then ag producers will adapt and grow what sells. Ethanol is going to drop significantly anyway when passenger vehicles are mostly EVs.
I have been saying this all along. The anti pipeline people are anti agriculture. We have to produce a product the market will buy. Aviation fuel is a market with a demand for a product we can produce! South Dakota needs to get in the game or it will hurt much more than the farmers, it will impact every part of South Dakota’s economy.
Exactly.
All of our ethanol goes to British Columbia. They require a CI score of under 50. Who is going to buy our ethanol if the pipeline doesn’t go through? If they aren’t making ethanol, who is going to buy the corn?
The short story—pipeline is okay but the use of eminent domain is not. It is taking of private property for personal gain.
The people opposing RL21 are oppressed to the pipeline. Period. In turn, opposed to ethanol and agriculture. They are not trying to find a solution. RL21 is a compromise to benefit landowners and agricultural. ED is not addressed in the law. “Cutting off one’s nose to spite their face”
~ ipeline is okay but the use of eminent domain is not. It is taking of private property for personal gain. ~
Wow jad, you have the misleading talking points down very well.
Think beyond the propaganda you see from the anti-pipeliners. But watching what your buddies do, it will really cause you to step away from the distortions and falsehoods.
VOTE YES ON RL21!
There is No compromise for life,Freedom or Liberty the taking of anyone’s property using Eminent Domain for private gain is EVIL 👿 at work. No one is against Ethanol so STOP pumping that propaganda. Tell the truth ethanol can’t make it without tax payers subsidies I come from a 7 generation family farm and the only corn our family ever grew was for feed for livestock. Our family made it through the 30s—-late 70sand 80s and has never gotten a tax payer subsidy. Some farmers will make it some won’t corn ethanol isn’t going to save the farmer to bad you have to depend on taxpayers subsidies. Don’t be hypocritics. 🤔🤔😊😊
Maybe use your brain cell and read more about how eminent domain is used. And how the Supreme Court green-lit the use of it for private companies: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kelo_v._City_of_New_London
You will fight, and thanks to Chief Justice Roberts and friends, will lose.
Never gotten a tax payer subsidy??
You have never been participated in an FSA program or bought crop insurance?
Congratulations if that is true but I think the hypocrite is in your mirror.