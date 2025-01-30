No disclaimers needed at the moment for the Hughes County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner on Feb 18 in Pierre, except you’re eating mass-produced food at the Ramkota. Why do I bring it up? The Hughes County LDD is typically viewed as one of the kickoff events to the political season, and more than once fledgeling campaigns have neeb known to kick it off here in the race for the big election, this one coming up in 2026.

As noted on Facebook:

$30 a ticket is actually one of the better LDD prices.

And it’s usually not a bad event unless people can’t keep their speeches light & tight. It’s a banquet hall room full of political nerds, so don’t give us facts and figures.

Give us something to laugh at or at least chuckle about, because tomorrow we’ll all be back fighting. 5:30 PM om Tuesday Feb 18 at the Ramkota in Pierre.