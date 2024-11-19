I think the Meade County States Atty has some explaining to do; drops Shad Olson Charges to Misdemeanor.

Apparently, Meade County isn’t exactly aggressive about pursuing domestic abuse cases .

Shad Olson was arrested earlier this year and charged because of an alleged incidence of violence that took place at his home north of Rapid City. He was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff’s office. The two felony charges were for domestic abuse and aggravated assault involving serious bodily injury, and another for strangulation. Both were dropped, according to court documents

and..

“The state has agreed to dismiss the felony charges currently pending and has agreed to a remand of this matter to magistrate court for further proceedings on the remaining misdemeanor charges,” Love wrote in his motion. He declined to comment when contacted by The Dakota Scout.